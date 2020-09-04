Mojang Studios has announced the date for this year's annual Minecraft celebratation, declaring that Minecraft Live will take place on October 3 this year.

This year's event was originally due to return to a real-world format after last year's virtual one, with Minecraft Festival scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida later this month. However as has befallen many events this year due to COVID, the Festival has been moved to next year and instead a virtual event known as Minecraft Live will take its place as a livestream celebrating all things Minecraft.

As for what we can expect at the show, expect "exciting announcements" and updates on what the Mojang Studios team have been working on as it pertains to Minecraft game including a public vote for the next mob to be added to the game. In addition, we can probably expect updates on dungeon crawling spin-off Minecraft Dungeons too, given that game's dancing keys make an appearance in the trailer. All being well with the world, the physical Minecraft Festival as it was originally planned will take place in 2021.

Until then, Minecraft Live will be streamed across the internet on Minecraft's official website on October 3 at around 5pm BST. Check out the video announcing the event for yourself below. Minecraft is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC and recently saw the release of its Nether update.