Xbox has announced the next set of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks, and as well as the previously announced Knockout City and SnowRunner also include a bunch of new titles for the PC and on mobile via the Cloud for subscribers to the service too.

SnowRunner is available today on all three flavours of Xbox Game Pass (Console, PC and Cloud), then on May 20 the Cloud gets EA titles Peggle 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville. Xbox Game Pass for PC will see multiplayer horror Secret Neighbour added on the same day, while adventure The Wild at Heart launches straight onto Console and PC then too.

May 21 sees fishing sim The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing on Console, Cloud and PC alongside dodgeball game Knockout City on Console and PC. Then, Shark-PG Maneater arrives on all three formats on May 25, followed a couple of days later by Conan Exiles on Cloud and Console on May 27.

That kicks off quite a few additions, in actuality as that same May 27 date will also see Xbox original Fusion Frenzy and Xbox 360 kart racer Joy Ride Turbo added to the Cloud and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries added on Console, while the PC gets a trio of titles in Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister and SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest.

Kingdom Hearts fans meanwhile might want to take heed of the titles leaving, as Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are both set to depart the service on May 31 alongside Asseto Corsa, Broforce, Surviving Mars and Void Bastards. You can check further details on all the Xbox Game Pass goodness coming and going in the next couple of weeks, including quests and perks for this month, over on the Xbox Wire.