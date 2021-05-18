Open world off-road sim SnowRunner is landing on Xbox Game Pass from today, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive have announced.

The game—the sequel to 2017's MudRunner—puts you in charge of an off-road cargo delivery company who must take jobs of delivering cargo across a range of difficult terrain including, as you'd expect from the title, snowy mountains and rocky mountain roads using a multitude of vehicles designed for treacherous conditions.

The game originally launched back in April of last year, and has been consistently updated since, with its fourth season of post-launch content known as New Frontiers also arriving today alongside a Steam and Nintendo Switch version, and a Year 2 pass with another twelve months' worth of new stuff including new regions, missions, trucks and much more is also on the way.

SnowRunner is available today on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC, and will be joined by EA's Knockout City on May 21. Check out a pair of trailers for the game below.