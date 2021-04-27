EA has confirmed that upcoming dodgeball arena title Knockout City will be available via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from launch next month.

The news was revealed in a post celebrating the game managing to rack up an impressive one million downloads during the recent open beta weekend. Given an EA Play subscription comes as part and parcel of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier subscription, it means it'll be available on there but those playing on PlayStation and PC without Xbox Game Pass can also get hold of it through a standard EA Play membership as well.

In case you need a quick refresher, Knockout City is an OTT-dodgeball game that sees two teams battling it out in a game of dodgeball complete with power-ups that even go so far as letting you literally become the ball. Multiple game modes will be available at launch, including 3v£ Team KO, 3v3 Diamond Dash and 4v4 Ball-Up Brawl with several special events also planned for launch.

Check out the trailer celebrating the beta milestone for yourself below. Knockout City launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 21 and will also include cross-play across all formats. There's also a Deluxe Edition available that adds an Epic Outfit, an Epic Crew Vehicle, 3 Epic Crew Logos and Banners and 1000 Holobux.