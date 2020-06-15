IO Interactive said that Hitman 3 will be the pinnacle of the series, and it has been announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career,” said the studio in a press release. “Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.”

Boasting six locales with innovative opportunities for elimination, Hitman 3 offers “unrivalled freedom” to the player in a world which “reacts to everything they do.” The story will be a “much darker” exploration of the Hitman experience, and will possess a “very real sense of closure.” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak enthused about the game, and how it is a heartfelt goodbye from the team to the game. “The entire IO Interactive team is ready and determined to deliver a pinnacle Hitman experience,” he said.



Hitman 3 comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2021. Watch the reveal trailer below.



