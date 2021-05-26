Ubisoft has announced it'll be showcasing the first gameplay footage from the upcoming Far Cry 6 during a livestream this Friday.

As per the announcement, a worldwide gameplay reveal will take place on May 28 at approximately 5:30pm UK time. While there's no hint yet at exactly what we'll get to see, it'll be the first proper gameplay we've seen of the game since it was announced last Summer, at which time it was expected to release in February.

Come October, it was delayed into an unknown time following April 2021 and it was hoped it would eventually land by May following a listing on the Microsoft Store. That evidently has not come to pass, but hopefully we'll get a release date this Friday.

The game sees you step into the shoes of one Dani Rojas, who'll be leading a revolution against President Castillo—played by famed actor Giancarlo Esposito—across the island of Yara, said to be "Far Cry's biggest playground yet."

So be sure to tune in on Friday then, we've included a link to the livestream at the bottom of this post so you can bookmark this page and return here on Friday evening. Until then, you can check out a trailer for the livestream below. Far Cry 6 is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.