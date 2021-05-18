EA Sports has announced some more details on its upcoming revival of formerly-dormant golf simulation title: EA Sports PGA Tour.

In a press release coinciding with the real life 2021 PGA Championship teeing off later this week, the publisher confirmed that it will be the "exclusive home" of The Masters Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship and, of course, the aforementioned PGA Championship.

For that last one, players will be able to play as or against past and present PGA Champions, hoist the Wanamaker Trophy and compete on both the 2021 hosts Kiawah Island and the 2022 hosts Southern Hill County Club courses to add to last month's confirmation of Pebble Beach.

What's more is that EA promise this new entry will also help teach players the fundementals of golf, with tutorials and coaching challenges actually designed in collaboration with the real-life PGA Education and Player Development departments at the PGA, with skills and tips to help improve both your virtual game and your real life one.

EA Sports PGA Tour is currently in development for a 2022 release, but golf afficinadoes are certainly spoiled for choice over the coming months, with 2K's own PGA Tour 2K offering now boasting former EA Sports PGA Tour face Tiger Woods, and a certain moustachioed plumber's own golf offering Mario Golf: Super Rush releasing on Nintendo Switch next month.