EA has announced it is returning to the fairway for the first time in six years with EA PGA Tour Golf, a "next gen golf video game" currently in development at EA Tiburon.

In a joint announcement on the PGA Tour official website, EA announced that it has signed a new long term deal with the PGA Tour and its first game under the new partnership will run on the latest version of the Frostbite engine which promises "next-gen technology, promises stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay."

Naturally, famous courses such as Pebble Beach and golfers are promised (although presumably not previous long-time series namesake Tiger Woods thanks to his new exclusivity deal with 2K) to be included in the package with details on those to be revealed in the coming weeks. The game will also feature official real-world PGA Tour golf tournaments such as THE PLAYERS Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.

A date and formats for EA Sports PGA Tour is yet to be announced with more information expected soon, although it'll be the first major golf game from EA since Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour which released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in 2015.