2K has announced that it has acquired PGA Tour 2K21 and The Golf Club developer HB Studios Multimedia Ltd, in addition to entering a long term partnership with famed golfer Tiger Woods as it makes a big commitment to golf games going forward.

The deal means Tiger Woods' name and likeness will appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K series going forward (and any other golf games that 2K choose to publish) but will also see the 11-time PGA Tour Player of the Year become an Executive Director and consultant on the games. As part of the deal, 2K will also work with Woods' TGR Foundation which provides STEM curricula and college-access programs to young people who wish to pursue their passions through education.

A statement from Tiger given in January said "I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen. I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together"

Meanwhile, HB Studios will become a wholly owned studio by 2K following the closure of the acquisition, which is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The studio's president James Seaboyer said "The team’s love and knowledge of golf is immediately evident in our games. We’re thrilled to officially become part of the 2K family and continue development of the PGA Tour 2K franchise. Our work with 2K on PGA Tour 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re planning for the future."

PGA Tour 2K21 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.