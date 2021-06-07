Techland has announced a new free content drop for expansion Dying Light: Hellraid, adding new weapons and an entirely-new story mode to the spin-off.

In case you're not up to speed, Dying Light: Hellraid is a kind-of amalgamation of Dying Light and "on hold" medieval-themed fantasy slasher Hellraid and is accessed in an arcade cabinet in the Tower hub in Dying Light, and was announced and surprise-released last year.

The new story mode tasks players of the game-within-the-game to rescue a powerful mage from captivity over the course of three new quests, all playable in co-op and featuring new locations, enemies and two new weapons in the form of the Corrupted Justice bow and the Bonecruncher Hammer.

The new Story Mode will sit alongside the existing Raid Mode in the expansion, and it also offers an overhaul of the game's lighting system and many other smaller changes, all of which can be read in the patch notes over here.

Dying Light: Hellraid is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and of course, Techland are also gearing up to launch Dying Light 2 Stay Human in December of this year for the same platforms plus Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.