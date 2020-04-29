Techland has revealed Hellraid, the latest Dying Light DLC which is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

When Hell freezes over? More like this summer!

Dying Light – Hellraid DLC is coming soon to PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/hoHoHDG2T3 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 29, 2020 Dying Light released in 2015, and its sequel is in development for the current and next generation of hardware. However, the developer has not left the game to decay by the wayside. In 2019, Dying Light received ten DLCs in 12 months through Techland’s “10-in-12” arrangement. “Supporting a game like Dying Light for such a long time allows us to be slightly more crazy, and slightly more creative with some things, and also test some ideas and gameplay elements that we're not sure about,” explained lead designer Tymon Smektala.

It also means that the game is fresh and exciting for veteran and rookie players alike, and the fact that it is still getting new content in 2020 is staggering. Hellraid is the latest offering, and is set to launch soon for all platforms. If that sounds somewhat recognisable, it’s because Techland did announce a game with that name. It was intended to be “the best aspects of” Dead Island and The Elder Scrolls, as well as a spiritual successor to fantasy first-person shooters of the 1990s. Hellraid was shelved in 2015, because the developer wanted to dedicate its time and resources to Dying Light.

Now, Techland has bridged the worlds of Hellraid and Dying Light. It appears that this DLC will use an arcade-y style, with a tongue-in-cheek humour like Doom. The developer has assured us that we’ll find out more about Hellraid soon, so we’ll keep you in the loop.

Dying Light is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.