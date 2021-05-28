Developer Techland has, as promised, offered new details including a fresh gameplay trailer, release date and even a new name for the game that's now going by the moniker Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Over the course of the 30 minute first episode of the 'Dying 2 Know' presentation, the studio introduced us to new protagonist Aiden Caldwell and his battle through a location currently known only as 'the City' — a last bastion of humanity plunged into a 'modern Dark Ages' thanks to the zombie-like threat of the Virals.

Just as with the first Dying Light, day and night will each play an important part to the game, with deadlier and more mutated Virals coming out at night. You'll have a range of parkour skills at your disposal to navigate the city, and there'll be several human factions you'll be getting to pick who you side with, with your decisions altering the world permanently as you play.

You can check out the new footage for yourself below, as well as the full Dying 2 Know Episode 1 presentation. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled for release on December 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.