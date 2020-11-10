Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition's launch trailer is here, giving us a glimpse at the next-gen upgraded version of last year's excellent action packed romp with a good showing from new playable character Vergil.

In case you need a quick catch-up, the Special Edition adds the new Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight mode for increased difficulty as well as new features for the next-gen systems, such as 3D audio and Ray Tracing support (unless you're on Xbox Series S). If you've yet to pick up Devil May Cry 5, we can heartily recommend it, with our Josh praising its "beautiful, intriguing world" in his original review you can get your eyes on over here.

Check out the launch trailer for yourself below —although beware mild spoilers if you're wanting to go in blind— and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is out now on Xbox Series S|X and on the PlayStation 5 on November 12 or November 19 in the UK. A physical release is also set to follow in December.