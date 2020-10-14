Capcom has announced that physical copies of upcoming next-gen release Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will be landing on store shelves from December 1.

Originally revealed last month, the Special Edition will bring Dante, Nero and V's latest adventure to Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 with two new modes, new features powered by the upgraded hardware of next gen such as ray tracing, enchanced 3D audio and more as well as the return of series regular Vergil as a playable character.

If you can't wait for the boxed copy —or are just getting an all digital version of the next gen console— then you'll be able to pick up Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition digitally on each console's respective launch date; November 10 for Xbox, November 12/19 for PlayStation 5.