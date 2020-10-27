Capcom has announced that the Xbox Series S console will no longer recieve ray tracing enhancements as previously promised for Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition when the updated game launches later this year.

In a statement posted to the offiical Devil May Cry Twitter account, Capcom said that while both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will still both get the other promised upgrades such as 120fps capabilities, reduced loading times, Legendary Dark Knight difficulty and playable Virgil, only the Xbox Series X version will support ray tracing, and it'll come along in a downloadable title update post-launch.

Reassuring fans that they'll still get an enhanced experience regardless of which next-gen Xbox they pick the game up on, Capcom said "Both consoles deliver amazing next generation speed and performance, and while we are just now scratching the surface of what they can do, our teams are eager to continue exploring the full capabilities of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the future."

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition is set to land digitally on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 on each console's respective launch date— November 10 and November 12/19 and a physical release will follow on December 1.