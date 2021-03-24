Deathloop's game director Dinga Bakaba has been speaking about what the future may hold for developer Arkane Studios following the studio getting snapped up by Xbox as part of its $7.5 billion USD deal to acquire parent Zenimax, and he certainly seems positive about the move.

Speaking to Press Start in an interview, Bakaba said the news was "unexpected, to an extent… [but] after the surprise, it made a lot of sense. First of all, we are very creative, driven and we really care about doing games that are original, that have a lot of personality and style."

In particular, Bakaba points at the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem as something that will definitely benefit the studio in the future, saying "Being able to be apart of the Xbox Gamepass ecosystem makes things a bit different for us, because we can occupy a space in that service, and we will continue to make the kind of games that we make and make them well."

He continued "If you’ve looked on social media, you’ll see that games like Prey and Dishonored 1 and 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass, a lot of people are saying that you need to play these games and have no excuse not to, so it’s been very encouraging. It’s a service that will allow us to remain creative and have the audience and build that relationship over time and that’s really exciting."

Of course, that doesn't mean Deathloop will come to Xbox, at least not until its fufilled its prior PlayStation exclusivity commitments, but it certainly looks like Xbox Game Pass will mean a healthy future for subsequent Arkane titles and perhaps makes the outlook positive for a Deathloop sequel? We'll have to wait and see.

For now, Deathloop will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021.