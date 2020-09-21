In the wake of Microsoft's announcement today that it's to aquire Bethesda parent ZeniMax Media, many questions have been, understandably, asked about the future of many of the publisher's upcoming games such as the PlayStation 5 exclusives Deathloop from Arkane and GhostWire: Tokyo from Tango: Gameworks.

Xbox's Phil Spencer has been busy answering these questions in the wake of the announcement and has apparently told Bloomberg's Dina Bass and Jason Schreier that the agreements already in place for those two games will be honoured, meaning those two games will remain exclusive to Sony's console (and PC) for at least a year.

It gets a bit more fuzzy further out though, saying that future titles from Bethesda Softworks will be decided "on a case by case basis." It's a fair statement, and it's probably too early for the company to be drawn on the console exclusivity of, say, The Elder Scrolls VI or Starfield, neither of which even have release dates yet, but it's certainly food for thought.

Though with a whopping 23 studios(!) as a part of this deal, it's probably fair to say there's a lot of potential games Xbox could pick and choose from, should they decide to keep any exclusive to their formats in the future. Expect the fallout—no pun intended, but pretend we did—from this move to be felt for some time to come.

Deathloop is currently scheduled for a PlayStation 5 release in "Q2 2021" and GhostWire Tokyo is aiming to launch in the more vague window of just 2021.