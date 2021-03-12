Xbox & Bethesda have announced that they're marking the start of their new $7.5 billion partnership by bringing a total of 20 Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass from today.

Revealed as part of last night's roundtable discussion, the smorgasboard of games from many Bethesda-owned studios include a mix of titles that were already on the service as well as some returning and new additions, and Phil Spencer promised during the roundtable: "This is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists."

"And that's why we're doing this; that's the root of this partnership that we're building — and the the creative capability we'll be able to bring to market for Xbox customers is going to be the best it's ever been for Xbox after we're done here."

The games available on the service include those on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and mobile via the Cloud and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from today, March 12, and are as follows: