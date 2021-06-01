After teasing what many of us believed to be a Crysis 2 remaster last week, Crytek has now revealed that it'll actually be releasing the entire three-game shooter series as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy later this year.

The collection will comprise of remastered versions of all three games including last year's Crysis Remastered but also a new remastering of the single player campaigns of both Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 with studio Saber Interactive helping Crytek to optimise the games for modern systems, and it's promised to play "even smoother" on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. For those who already own Crysis Remastered, you'll also be able to pick up the remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 seperately.

You can check out a trailer for the collection for yourself down below. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is currently pencilled in for a "Fall" launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and will be backwards compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.