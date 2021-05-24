The official Crysis Twitter account seems to be hinting that a remaster of Crysis 2 could be in development.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the official account tweeted late last week the comment "They used to call me Prophet" which references Prophet, a line of dialogue spoken by and in reference to a major character from both Crysis 2 and 3 in Major Laurence 'Prophet' Barnes. While it's not a lot, the account also followed up with an image from Crysis 2 and added eye emoji to both as a hint to watch this space.

Though it stopped short of an actual confirmation, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if this speculation turned out to be accurate — Crysis Remastered was announced in a similar teasing fashion by the same account last April, and the game went on to release in late September on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and subsequently got an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 patch.

We'll let you know if an official announcement for Crysis 2: Remastered is forthcoming, until then you can check out Josh's thoughts on the original game's remaster right over here.