Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled’s Rustland Grand Prix starts today, and adds a new track, character, game mode, and new customisation items (via Push Square).

A remake of the original Crash Team Racing from 1999, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled met with rave reviews for its faithfulness and its modernised features that made the game stand on its own. Though its launch was a little bumpy, developer Beenox Team has supported the game with seasonal and themed Grand Prixs. In an announcement post, the team thanked the Crash Team Racing community for their support over the course of the game’s development, and unveiled the seventh Grand Prix.

Rustland brings a certain… coarseness to Crash Team Racing. It’s the end of the world, but that’s no reason to hit the brakes. The new track—Megamix Mania—is set in a sweltering canyon and surrounded by chains and flames to keep the contestants focused on the finish line. An abandoned factory will let players boost and cut corners to get ahead, and three new karts are up for grabs. These look like they’re beyond Thunderdome, and two of them are unlockable in the Nitro Gauge and the other is on sale in the Pit Stop.

Eight skins, paint jobs, wheels, and stickers are also coming to the Pit Stop shop, and a collection of Spooky Grand Prix items for one last chance to swipe them. Chick and Stew will get Rustland makeovers if players win races with them, and there are new free flag stickers for karts to represent their stomping grounds. Megamix is the new addition to the racing roster, and he’s the fiftieth playable character in Crash Team Racing. A quirky type, Megamix first appeared in Crash Bandicoot: The Huge Adventure for the Game Boy Advance. He’ll become available once players complete this Grand Prix’s challenges.

And finally, the Golden Wumpa Hunt is the new game mode that is sure to satisfy those who couldn’t get enough of Ghost Hunt games. Golden Wumpa fruit are packed in twinkling crates, and players must follow the light to crash the crates and collect the fruit. Wumpa Coins will be awarded for their efforts, and there are Nitro Gauge challenges for the Golden Wumpa Hunt, which help players along to unlocking Megamix.

The Rustland Grand Prix begins on January 16 at 3.00pm UTC. Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is out now for PlayStation 4. Watch the new trailer below.



