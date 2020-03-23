Game Workers Unite has published a statement regarding the reaction of the video game industry to the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the crisis has illuminated a “huge disparity of job security.” (via MCV/Develop).

“There’s a huge disparity of job security between different roles, between different parts of the world,” explained the organisation. “The people that are making the games’ production and release happen are going through hell right now—QA testers, events organisers, hard copy packaging and retail staff, workers maintaining servers or shipping of the games, let alone the incredible carers of our office spaces—cleaners, caterers etc. We are hearing stories of layoffs and forced unpaid leave in these sectors and want to encourage everyone to use their voices to call out the companies and regions that are doing this.”

It acknowledges that games and gaming are a very important source of community and entertainment in uncertain circumstances such as this current crisis. Once the global situation has been bettered, “nothing will be the same—for all workers we must demand: flexible working hours, universal health service for all, a fair sick pay, rent freezes and a more sustainable way of making games and games’ hardware too.”

