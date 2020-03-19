Mojang informed the Minecraft community that there may be a delay to the launch of dungeon crawler spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons.

“As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted. We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible,” explained Mojang in a post to Twitter. No new release window has been offered, so we should still expect to drop into the dungeon crawler in a month’s time. However, it is hoped that the team stays safe and healthy during this difficult period, and after all, delays aren’t the worst thing to happen to a game.

Minecraft Dungeons will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass from launch.