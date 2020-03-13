Niantic has announced a new update to Pokémon Go “based on the current global health situation,” and tweak mechanics to let players enjoy the game in “individual settings.”

The statement was supplied to Polygon, and the developer is working on “updates to Pokémon Go features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings.” Firstly, nests of wild Pokémon will rise in frequency so that players encounter more monsters while in one place. Secondly, Incense—an item that increases spawns—is discounted to only one Poké Coin in the in-game store. This should let players who are quarantined to still enjoy the game even though they aren’t able to cover the same amount of ground as they would usually.

Additionally, Incubator walking distances will be halved so players hatch eggs more regularly, and PokéStops will drop more Gifts to send to other players, so exploring and walking to find points of interest to drop items is less of a necessity. The update is live now, and will continue until “further notice.” Niantic has chosen to cancel the Mystery Bonus Hour, Raid Hour, Raid Weekends, and Spotlight Hour from March 3 to March 19 in Italy, Japan, and South Korea, which are three countries seeing a significant rise in coronavirus cases.

“While we’ve made these updates based on the current global health situation, we also encourage players to make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities,” said the developer. Though the March Community Day has been cancelled, the Battle League lets players compete in its first season from the comfort of their own homes, and Niantic assured that the upcoming Special Research Genesect mission will involve tasks that can be “completed by individuals.”

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android devices.

