Capcom has issued a warning to fans who are recieving fraudulent emails claiming to offer early access to its upcoming survival horror Resident Evil Village.

In an email sent to various outlets (as per IGN) the company says: "We’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain "Early Access invitations" to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as 'no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com'."

"We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately. If you are unsure of the authenticity of correspondence from Capcom, please contact us directly to verify."

The latest entry in the long-running horror series was given a release date of May at an event back in January that also revealed a closed multiplayer beta for multiplayer spin-off Resident Evil: Re:Verse that players could sign up for, but Capcom has so far not announced any such plans to hold anything similar for Resident Evil Village (and it would be a very unusual move if it did so for what we understand so far to be an entirely single player experience.)

Currently, the only way to get a taste of the new game before its release is through the PlayStation 5 exclusive The Maiden demo, with a seperate demo promised for all formats later this Spring. Resident Evil Village is set for launch on May 7 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.