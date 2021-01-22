In addition to all the Resident Evil Village news in last night's Resident Evil Broadcast (read about that here), Capcom also unveiled a new multiplayer shooter it intends to release that celebrates 25 years of the series entitled Resident Evil Re:Verse.

The game—which will be bundled free with Resident Evil Village in a manner not too dissimilar to how Resident Evil Resistance was to last year's Resident Evil 3 remake— will have a slightly cel-shaded comic book look, and include characters from across the series, including Resi 1's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, Resi 2's Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield and Ada Wong and even villains such as Hunk and Resident Evil 7's Jack Baker.

Players will be competing in four to six person deathmatches across maps based on classic Resident Evil locations (though only the Police Station from Resi 2 and 3 has been shown so far), with the twist where when you're taken out you transform into one of the series bioweapons and are able to transform and become even stronger bioweapons by collecting Virus Capsules, with Resident Evil 3's Nemesis being shown off in the trailer.

As previously announced, a Closed Beta will take place next weekend between January 28 and January 30 for people in the Resident Evil Ambassador program, for which you can sign up here. Interestingly enough, the game has primarily been targeted at previous generation consoles, although it will be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 too.

And in a final bit of multiplayer-related Resident Evil news, an unexpected crossover with Ubisoft's The Division 2 has been announced. A 25th Anniversary Resident Evil live event will allow players of the Tom Clancy shooter to earn outfits, weapon skins and other rewards based on Capcom's iconic series between February 2 to February 15 with a Leon S Kennedy RPD outfit offered up just for logging in.

You can check out a trailer for Resident Evil Re:Verse and the Resident Evil/The Division 2 crossover below, and though Capcom say they'll have "more details on the launch date in the future" for Re:Verse it's looking likely it'll be aiming to launch alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, we'll keep you in the loop if that changes.