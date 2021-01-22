Capcom has released a ton of new information on Resident Evil Village during its Resident Evil Showcase last night as promised, including a new trailer, gameplay footage and a release date for the game in May.

There was so much information, in fact, that we're gonna to split it up into two news stories, so if you want to read about the multiplayer portion —known as Resident Evil Re:Verse—you can read about that over here.

As for Village then, we got to see a lovely new trailer that included internet darling Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters, who'll play a big part in the game's story that sees you returning into the shoes of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard hero Ethan Winters. Gameplay footage shown also revealed that this entry in the survival horror series is definitely taking a few cues from the classic Resident Evil 4, with inventory management and the Merchant both making their return in new forms; with the latter being known as 'The Duke'.

One of the big reveals was confirmation that Capcom will indeed be releasing a version on previous-generation consoles the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as was teased back in September, which will be released alongside the previously mentioned Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions.

A special demo has also been released for the game exclusively on PlayStation 5. Entitled Maiden this demo functions similarly to the Kitchen demo for Resident Evil 7, as a side story that takes place in the same world, but at a different time. Playing as a woman known only as the titular 'Maiden' you'll have to try and make your escape from Dimitrescu Castle without relying on any combat or even blocking. The demo is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation Store, but another, different demo is promised for all formats later this Spring.

You can check out the entire broadcast for all of this info (the action starts at 28:44) and more as well as the new trailer down below. Resident Evil Village is set for launch on May 5 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.