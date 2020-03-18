Activision and Infinity Ward announced that Call of Duty: Warzone now offers solos mode as well as the trios mode.

The fuss is over the two modes in Warzone, mainly. There’s the classic Battle Royale mode, featuring 150 players, which disallows respawns. If a player is killed, they’ll be sent to the Gulag. They must win the 1v1 gunfight between them and another eliminated enemy player: whoever wins comes back to the fight. Then, there is the second mode, Plunder, which allows respawns. Teams must grab stacks of Cash scattered around the map to accumulate $1 million. Once achieved, the game goes into overtime, with all Cash sums doubled, and the team who has the most money when the clock runs out is declared the winner. Plunder is the name of the in-game currency, which is earned through in-game actions.

It is spent on numerous in-game goodies, and may be spent on respawn tokens for themselves or for other players should they fail in the Gulag. Though Modern Warfare is not needed to play Warzone, it will sync Modern Warfare’s Battle Pass gains to Warzone matches.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

