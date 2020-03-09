Call of Duty: Warzone is officially confirmed: a free-to-play battle royale game for 150 combatants across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (via Forbes).

Set in the massive Verdansk map, the battle royale mode offers two styles of play. Plunder has players competing to earn the most cash from completing numerous objectives in the allotted time, rather than hunting each other down. Battle Royale is chasing opponents down and eliminating each other to be the last team left. Plunder uses unlimited respawns, whereas Battle Royale uses the Gulag, which pits players against each other in 1v1 gunfight. Whoever survives, will respawn. Upon launch, Warzone will only use teams of three, though solo and duo teams might come in time.

Furthermore, Warzone will use Cash and Contracts to give players rewards like rare loot, Cash, experience points, weapon experience points, and more. Cash is earned during matches, and is applicable to “equipment, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks or Revive Tokens for fallen teammates at Buy Stations located throughout the map.” Vehicles will be found in Verdansk, and include an ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter.

The city also boasts a cluster of named zones and more than 300 points of interest. “Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements,” said Infinity Ward. “Change up your drop location in each match to get a better lay of the land and take advantage of what Verdansk has to offer.”

Unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout, this battle royale is totally standalone. Players won’t need Modern Warfare to jump in, though there are benefits. Modern Warfare players will be able to play Warzone from 3.00pm GMT tomorrow and their battle pass progression and store purchases will be synchronised with Warzone. On the other hand, free-to-play players will be able to play Warzone from 7.00pm GMT tomorrow. But, if they do choose to purchase Modern Warfare at a later date, everything unlocked in Warzone’s synchronous battle pass will carry over to that game.

Call of Duty: Warzone comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 10. Watch the official trailer below.



