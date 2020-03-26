Activision announced the return of the Defender Pack DLC to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which raises funds for military veterans in need of support (via MP1ST).

For $9.99 or 1,000 COD Points, the DLC unlocks cosmetic items including a Defender Pistol cosmetic weapon variant plus custom optic and reticle, a weapon camo, a watch, a weapon charm, two calling cards, and more. Activision pledges that all of the proceeds gained from the Modern Warfare Defender Pack will go “directly to placing military veterans into high quality jobs through the Call of Duty Endowment.”

Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that “helps veterans find high quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace.” Since its inception, the publisher has donated over $25 million to the initiative, and the charity also has a presence in the United Kingdom as well as the United States.

Earlier this year, the Outback Pack DLC became the Outback Relief Pack in Modern Warfare, to reflect that all current and previous purchases of the DLC would be sent to Australian wildfire charities. The proceeds totalled $1.6 million, which was the second largest donation made by a video game company towards the disaster.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

