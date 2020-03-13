Video game developers and publishers from around the world raised over $4.5 million for charities and emergency services tackling the Australian bushfire disaster

GamesIndustry.biz’s report found that digital distributor Humble Bundle raised the most of all twelve initiatives, with a total of $2.4 million. Call of Duty Outback Relief DLC accumulated $1.6 million in relief, and the largest single donation was made by Sony Foundation Australia. It put down $132,518 in its first donation, followed by an additional $12,651 from a live stream, and including over $5,000 from staff pledges. Digital Extremes, Wargaming, Pearl Abyss, fundraisers from Eve Online and Avakin Life, and a collaboration between Bethesda and 2K Games contributed to the total, too.

Crytivo, publisher of Goblins of Elderstone, Serin Fate, and The Universim, donated $20,000 from its guarantee that it would provide two months’ worth of revenue towards the Australian bushfire crisis. In addition, the GameDevForFiries auction, which offered high-value games, posters, merchandise, and even professional game development coaching from individuals, raised $13,255.

Ubisoft Australia gave $30,000 to the Australia Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief Fund, and encouraged its community to donate what they could to the charities. Destiny developer Bungie also produced a limited edition T-shirt that included an exclusive in-game emblem, and the earnings were divided equally between the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue, the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia.
 

