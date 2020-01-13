Bungie, Infinity Ward, and Ubisoft are contributing towards Australian relief charities through donations and fundraising to aid the wildfire control effort (via games radar).

Australia contends with a wildfire season each year, but the 2019-2020 season has been exceptionally fierce. Approximately 10.7 million hectares of brush have burned away, leading to the emission of 250 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and the deaths of one billion animals. 27 people have lost their lives in the fires, and national and international aid efforts have attempted to contain its spread and alleviate the impacts. Now, three video game developers have joined their ranks to raise funds for wildfire charities in Australia.

Bungie has designed limited edition T-shirts that contain an exclusive code for a “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem in Destiny 2, and these will be available for pre-order on the official Bungie stores from January 16 to January 18. “Time and time again, you have been Guardians to others in their greatest time of need,” said Bungie senior foundation manager Christine Edwards, and these T-shirts will “lend a helping hand” to those affected in Australia. The proceeds will be divided equally between the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue, the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia.