Blizzard has confirmed it'll be talking more about upcoming hero shooter sequel Overwatch 2 at the next upcoming Blizzcon event this February.

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan made the confirmation as part of the original game's latest Developer Update video, saying "We know it's been too long, we know we've been quiet and we still have a ways to go, just to manage expectations. But we're working extremely hard; we want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the upcoming sequel."

It's certainly been some time since we've heard anything significant about the game since its reveal back in November of 2019, although we do know it will have a story mode and you'll be able to transfer your original Overwatch cosmetic unlocks into the sequel.

Of course, Kaplan isn't saying too much as what we can expect to see just yet, although it's clear from his statement of trying to manage expectations the game's likely still a while out, but he does also mention that some story hints are set to be included in the original game's latest FFA map known as Kanezaka, which is available on the Test Server now and will be released into the main game proper early next year.

Check out the full developer update for yourself below then as you await Blizzcon, which will take place online on February 19 and 20, 2021. Overwatch in the meantime is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.