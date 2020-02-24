Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X will be free for Xbox One players, as announced by CD Projekt Red today (via Xbox Achievements).

Yet, CD Projekt Red affirmed that players who pick up Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One will be eligible for the Xbox Series X version, free of charge. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” it justified. We don’t know if Sony will adopt a similar system for the PlayStation 5, but if it doesn’t, this is quite a steal for the Xbox community.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the Xbox One on September 17, 2020, and for the Xbox Series X in the future.

