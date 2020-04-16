A spiffy limited edition Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One controller has been revealed on Amazon.

It’s inspired by “cult Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand,” played by the breathtaking Keanu Reeves in the hotly-anticipated dystopian RPG. Though Silverhand is an apparition comprising code and cool shades, this controller is very much real. A rather remarkable silver and black design with red accents, the product is compatible with the Xbox accessories app for custom button-mapping, and it’s got a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack.

Through Smart Delivery, CD Projekt Red has committed to offering a free copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox Series X for Xbox One players. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” said the studio. This Xbox One controller will also work with the Xbox Series X. Score.

The controller goes on sale on May 5. Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.

