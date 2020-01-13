An industry analyst has quashed the Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok rumours that were circulating, and stated that none of the leaks so far have been correct (via Resetera).

Last week, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok appeared on two retail sites. It was slated to be a current generation release, with “Mjolnir” and “Valhalla” editions. What is theorised to be an easter egg for the next Assassin’s Creed in The Division 2 also shows off “Valhalla”, and depicts a man dressed in red and white clasping a golden ornament. As such, these listings gained a lot of attention, and leaks described a game with a solo protagonist wandering European countries in the Viking Age. When games pop up on retailers, it tends to be a decent indication that the developer is gearing up to reveal that title, but it turns out that Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok has been well and truly debunked.

Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad dropped into a thread on Resetera that claimed to leak a photo of Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok. The blurry photo was actually of a creation made in Unreal Engine 4, and Ahmad commented, “For what it’s worth. All of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect.” The new Assassin’s Creed isn’t named “Ragnarok” and these new leaks are sourced from the article that Kotaku published in April 2019, said Ahmad. This article asserted that Assassin’s Creed Kingdom is in development, features Vikings, and will arrive in time for the next generation of hardware. It all tallies with the rumours that were swirling, and it seems that some began to guess the story and gameplay of “Ragnarok”, which were then perceived to be actual leaks.

Ahmad conceded that “some of the details are right” such as “improved combat”, however a lot of what we’ve been reading about the next Assassin’s Creed game is “not that accurate.” To be honest, I’m relieved. Thirteen months after I got Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, I hit the halfway point in the story only last night. If Ubisoft could hold off releasing a new entry until I’m done with this one, that would be appreciated. Thanks, Yves.