Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok has appeared on multiple retail websites, offering a “Mjolnir” and a “Valhalla” edition before the listings were whisked away (via Metro).

A Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed has been punted about for a while now, with developer and publisher Ubisoft keeping mum on the possibility. The Division 2 players thought they’d stumbled across an easter egg for Ragnarok in the form of a poster in the game. It depicts a medieval-looking chap dressed in red and white and holding a golden globe (no, not that one). Red and white have been the classic colours of Assassin’s Creed, and that trinket bears striking similarity to an Apple of Eden. Of course, it could be nothing. Just some unsuspicious set decoration for The Division 2.

Or.

On the Amazon Germany and the Italian GameStop website, listings for an Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok popped up. These were removed almost instantaneously, but Reddit users managed to snap screenshots. This isn’t an outright confirmation of its existence, but Amazon Germany has been on the money before, and lots of games leak like this: for example, Dreams and Need for Speed Heat. The multiple editions add credence to the leak, but I’ve got to say, they aren’t very imaginative names. I, too, have watched a Marvel movie. And finally, these listings are for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, insinuating that the game is for the current generation.

Ubisoft has not acknowledged these listings, so we should take this news with a pinch of salt. Previous rumours alleged that Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok would take the hero on a journey across Scandinavia, Ireland, and parts of England like London and Plymouth. That’s hero, not heroine. Apparently, this game won’t have a choice of characters, unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In any event, we’ll keep you in the loop once we have an official update about Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok.