Demand for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Nintendo Switch has incurred a new 52-week high for the company’s share price (via Nintendo Life).

“If we were in a swirling blizzard, Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be a tiny tea light whose flame flickers but never extinguishes,” I said in my review of the new entry to the social sim series. New Horizons has been the perfect pandemic partner for plenty of players, and its multiplayer lets a maximum of eight players run amok on the island and share screenshots on social media. The game is very popular, and sold almost two million copies in its first week in Japan.

Since then, Nintendo found that it was “unable to keep up with rising demand” for the game and the console, and had chosen to cease shipments of the Switch for some time. States of emergency have been called in the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka, and the city of Tokyo as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Fortunately, partner factories in China and Viet Nam have “recovered to a certain point,” and “more systems are on the way.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

