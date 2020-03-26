Apparently, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will see the return of dungeons in a much more “linear” experience than the previous game (via Nintendo Life).

Breath of the Wild was incredible in how it reinvigorated the classic adventure game. An expansive open world, puzzles with numerous solutions, voice acting, and most important of all, cooking. “Our mission in developing this new Zelda game... is quite plainly to re-think the conventions of Zelda,” said producer Eiji Aonuma “I'm referring to the expectation that the player is supposed to complete dungeons in a certain order… we want to set aside these conventions, get back to basics and create a newborn Zelda so that the players can best enjoy the real essence of the franchise.”

The experiment paid off, and then some, seeing as the game is the best-selling entry in the entire series to date. However, some did miss the classic elements of a Zelda game, such as dungeons. Breath of the Wild 2 may be bringing them back, if this leak is to be believed. Tyler McVicker is behind the Valve News Network YouTube channel, and he was the one who broke Half-Life: Alyx rumours way ahead of the curve. In a recent Twitch stream, McVicker shared what he knows about the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild 2.

His comments were summarised on Reddit, so here goes:

“Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again

Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule

In this regard, the locations are worked out much deeper than in the original. At the very least, McVicker hints at the appearance of dungeons, strongly inspired by one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world

In general, while designing the world of Breath of the Wild 2, developers was inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2 (officially known) and another unknown game”

Interesting. This seems to tie in with what Nintendo has stated previously about the sequel, such as the setting staying the same and that new terrain designers will be brought on to the project. The other “unknown game” that it is drawing inspiration from is a curious one, too. Commenters are suggesting it could be The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or World of Warcraft.

We can’t tell if this rumour is veritable until Nintendo reveals something new about Breath of the Wild 2. The last time we saw the game was during E3 2019, and we are due for a full Direct sometime soon. Fingers crossed that we get an update regarding the game, and we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

