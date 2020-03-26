Nintendo dropped a new trailer for Pokémon Sword & Shield first DLC, The Isle of Armor, today (via Twinfinite).

The Isle of Armor adds a totally new area to Galar, and one that is full of new discoveries to be made. The Dojo is a central part of the DLC’s story, and once the player proves their strength and tenacity, they will be gifted a Kubfu. When the player visits and conquers either the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters on the Isle of Armor, their Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu.

However, the moves available to Urshifu will differ depending on the Tower the player chose. If they chose Darkness, the Pokémon will know Single Strike Style, but if they chose Waters, it will know Rapid Strike Style.

Additionally, the player’s partner Pokémon will get their Gigantamax form as a reward for their adventure together. Inteleon’s G-Max move is Hydrosnipe, Cinderace’s is Fireball, and Rillaboom’s is Drum Solo, and all three moves ignore the opposing Pokémon’s ability. The Isle of Armor DLC will bring new cosmetic items, including Chairman Rose and Marnie outfits, and those who pre-order will get Leon’s cap and tights for free.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch. Watch the new The Isle of Armor trailer below.