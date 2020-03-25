Famitsu reported that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 1.8 million physical copies in Japan in its first week (via Gamepur).

In terms of debuts, this makes it the most successful Switch game in the country since the system launched in 2017. That’s bigger than Pokémon Sword & Shield, which sold 1,364,544 physical copies in its time frame, and that’s bigger than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which pushed 1,238,358 million copies in its first week.

And, of course, this outstanding number does not include digital sales of New Horizons, which are expected to have been major, given the physical distancing and quarantine measures enacted in Japan and other countries. The report also communicated that the Nintendo Switch had its best week ever in Japan, eclipsing the original launch week in 2017. Almost 400,000 Switch systems were sold in that one week, ahead of the release of the newest Animal Crossing game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

