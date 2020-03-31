Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be getting a remaster, like Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, so that the whole trilogy is updated for the current generation (via games radar).

The series is doing very well for Activision, with the latest entry eclipsing FIFA 20 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on the PlayStation 4 digital downloads chart last year. Sell-through units for this game surpassed Black Ops 4, and the number of PC players rose by 50 per cent year-on-year. In addition, Call of Duty Mobile’s “monetization trends for battle pass and first seasonal event have been strong,” and Warzone has seen 30 million players drop in since its launch earlier this month.

Of course, we don’t know for sure whether there is a plan to remaster all three Modern Warfare games, because Activision has not indicated anything of the sort. Yet, given the leaked Modern Warfare 2 remaster, it would be odd to not complete the collection. We’ll keep you posted.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.