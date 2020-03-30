Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will be launching tomorrow, according to a leaked listing on the PlayStation Germany store (via Charlie Intel).

Rumours state that Raven Software is the team behind the remaster, and the game is apparently boasting “improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.” It’s tipped to launch tomorrow, and will offer a special Classic Ghost Bundle for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2020, which includes a Legendary Ghost Operator Skin, calling card, two Battle Pass skip tiers, and more. Dataminers seem to have discovered that those who purchase Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will get the Ghost Bundle, and those who purchase the Ghost Bundle will get Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Tidy.

Though this is only a leak, Activision Blizzard chief financial officer Dennis Durkin did say that the company intends to release “several remastered and reimagined” titles this year. Modern Warfare 2 Remastered may be one of them, though we’ll wait and see whether the game appears tomorrow on the PlayStation store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

