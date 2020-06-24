Electronic Arts has a plan to “double down” on its deal with Disney to develop new Star Wars games.

And, why not? The Star Wars: Battlefront series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes for mobiles are very popular and generate a lot of moolah, and that’s not counting the potential of Star Wars Squadrons. “We have a tremendous relationship with Disney,” enthused CEO Andrew Wilson in a “fireside chat” with investors. “We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas. We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars The Old Republic that we launched in 2011.”

The company intends to “double down” on that motivation and that partnership, and make the most of this “strong opportunity” in the here and now. “Disney continues to be very very committed to the IP and to the canon,” explained Wilson. “We’ve got the combination of great IP, great development expertise and experience and success from us across genres, across platforms, across business models. And we’ve got new generations [of fans] coming to the IP all the time.”

Star Wars Squadrons comes to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in October, and will journey to never-before-seen edges of the galaxy at the end of the battle between the Empire and the Resistance. It will offer a “self-contained” campaign, and a multiplayer mode with dynamic 5v5 dogfights or “monumental fleet battles” with you and your friends.