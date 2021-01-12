Publisher Bethesda has announced that Wolfenstein developer MachineGames is working on a brand new Indiana Jones game.

There's not too much in the way of details so far, except that it will be "an original story" not based on any of the movies, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard and will be made in collaboration with the newly-rebranded Lucasfilm Games.

Though a short teaser trailer was posted on Twitter, it'll apparently be some time before the studio has more to reveal. Platforms are also yet to be announced, although with Xbox's recent purchase of Bethesda and all its studios it's almost certainly a lock to appear there. Whether it'll make its way to any other formats will be a question for another time.

Wherever it ends up, we're very much looking forward to it and we'll try not to gloat too much that we specifically called out a potential Indy game while reporting on the Lucasfilm Games announcement yesterday. The most recent game featuing the intrepid explorer was 2009's Lego Indiana Jones 2, although classic 1999 PC title Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine finally got a long-overdue digital release in 2018 via GOG.