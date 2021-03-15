Ubisoft has confirmed that it is working on crossplay and cross-gen play for Watch Dogs: Legion's recently-launched online modes in a future update.

A tweet from the game's official Twitter account in response to a fan query said "While currently not available for Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding crossplay and cross-generation-play to the game with a later update."

The game's online modes initially launched last week including free-roam co-op and a PvP Spiderbot Arena mode. It'll also be getting raid-style 'Tactical Ops' which are set to arrive on Xbox and PlayStation platforms on March 23. However, a techincal issue means that online play is currently delayed for the PC version with a fresh launch date still to be announced.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC and you can check out our verdict on the game's singleplayer campaign right over here.