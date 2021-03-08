It seems as though Ubisoft are facing some technical hurdles with Watch Dogs: Legion's upcoming online modes, as it has announced it will be delaying some of them ahead of their intended launch this week.

A tweet on the game's official account revealed that one of the modes—namely, the Tactical Op (a collection of extra-difficult missions intended to be tackled in co-op by multiple players—has an issue that can cause the whole game to crash and as a result, that mode will now be launching on Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia on March 23.

It's even worse news on PC however, where an issue with "certain GPUs" will cause the whole game to crash, and as the team work on fixing this issue, Ubisoft has postponed all the online modes on there with no new date currently given for their arrival, although they say "we will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible."

Finally, a further issue for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners has apparently cropped up, where they will only have limited in-game text chat at launch, with a fix for that also scheduled on March 23, so until then you'll have to rely on party chat, voice chat or other means of communication for now.

Tomorrow's launch of Watch Dogs: Legion's online modes was previously held back to early 2021 in order for the studio to fix issues with the main campaign, so it looks a little like history repeating itself. Here's hoping Ubisoft can squish those bugs swiftly. Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC.