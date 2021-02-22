Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will be getting its online multiplayer update on March 9.

The offerings in the online mode include both co-operative and adverserial play, with extra-difficult Tactical Ops missions for up to four players to try and take on, the return of Invasion and a Spiderbot Arena PvP mode for Robot Wars-esque competitive shenanigans.

Multiplayer was originally set to be added to the game in December, but was postponed so that the studio could focus on fixing the game's tech issues on launch and to "give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode."

Watch Dogs: Legion launched in October of last year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and you can check out our review of the campaign right over here.