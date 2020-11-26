Ubisoft has announced that it's delaying the release of Watch Dogs: Legion's planned online multiplayer modes from their originally intended December launch into early 2021.

As per the announcement on the game's official blog, the company said: "As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021. This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode."

In the meantime, a title update —2.20—has been pushed to all formats, in order to fix issues such as long load times when exiting to the main menu, losing progress during Borough Uprising missions and a nasty issue that saw save games getting corrupted to name a few points. You can check out the patch notes for that update over here on the Ubisoft forums.

Watch Dogs: Legion's multiplayer modes, when they arrive, will take place in a "dedicated sandbox" with an "evolved" version of the series' previous Invasion mechanic. No more specific details on when it'll arrive outside of that "early 2021" window, but hopefully it won't be too far behind.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read what we made of the game in Josh's review right over here.