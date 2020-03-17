The Uncharted movie’s development is outrageously unfortunate: just as things were about to get going, Sony has paused production due to the coronavirus pandemic (via Variety).

The team is in Berlin at the moment, and were ready to roll cameras in April. Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali are all on board, with Venom director Ruben Fleischer calling the shots. Over 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases are reported in Germany, though Italy is still bearing the brunt of the spread of the disease, followed by Spain, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. To protect cast and crew from contracting coronavirus, Sony executives have elected to delay filming indefinitely until the global situation recovers.

It is unknown whether this delay impacts its release date, which is said to be March 5, 2021. Uncharted is only one of the many movies and shows affected by the pandemic, including Avatar 2, The Batman, Euphoria, Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things, and The Ellen Show. Recently, The Witcher has stopped production for two weeks due to the risk, and will assess “how to move forward” if the spread of the virus does not slow.

